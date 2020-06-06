Capitol recap: State enters 'Recovery' phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois advanced to the “Recovery” phase of Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to incrementally reopen the state’s economy on May 29, after almost 70 days of residents living under a stay-at-home restriction.
People are still expected to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing when in public places.
“Non-essential” businesses and stores, closed for more than two months to in-person customers and workers, can now be open with capacity limitations, social distancing observations and other safety guidance measures from IDPH.
That same guidance is implemented for barbershops and salons. And for those workplaces that can enable remote activities, it is encouraged they do so.
Restaurants remain closed to indoor dining, but Pritzker amended the Phase 3 plan to allow outdoor, socially distanced dining. Delivery, pickup and drive-thru are still options.
All of the state’s 5,000-plus child care providers were allowed to reopen. Pritzker said for the first four weeks that they are open, providers will be able to serve up to 10 children per classroom.
All state parks, wildlife areas and historic sites are open to visit as well, and social gatherings of no more than 10 people are allowed.
Fitness clubs can also hold outdoor activities, as well as one-on-one training with an instructor so long as public health department guidance is observed.
The changes are permitted because all four Illinois regions — groupings of counties based on IDPH’s emergency medical service districts — achieved specified benchmarks. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate below 20 percent for 14 consecutive days and a stable or declining hospitalization rate.
The next step after the “recovery” phase is “revitalization.” Schools and other child care programs can reopen so long as social distancing is observed, restaurants can serve in-house diners and social gatherings will be limited to 50 people or fewer.
Framers of the plan anticipate at least a 28-day period before the state can progress into that phase, meaning no sooner than Friday, June 26.
Summer school
Part of the state's reopening will include summer school for Pre-K to 12th grade students at public and non-public schools. The governor authorized reopening, effective Thursday, June 4, in an executive order, his 38th since the start of the pandemic.
Specific guidelines for reopening schools include limiting the number of people in one place to 10 or fewer, ensuring compliance with social distancing requirements and discouraging physical contact, ensuring appropriate hygiene practices such as washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes, and requiring the use of face coverings.
Students, staff and visitors must wear face coverings, and schools must make disposable face coverings available to students who are over the age of two and medically able to wear such a covering.
The Illinois State Board of Education said in a guidance document it “would like to make clear that while Phase 3 allows for the resumption of face-to-face instruction, this is not the same as a return to pre-pandemic operations.”
“Extensive social distancing measures, enhanced sanitation measures, and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff, and their families,” according to the 29-page guidance document.
State-run testing
State-run COVID-19 testing sites are now open to everyone.
“As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a news release Thursday, June 4. “The state-operated community-based testing sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day, and now there will be no restrictions to who can be tested for this potentially deadly virus.”
Testing will be crucial as the state moves toward full reopening, the agency said in a news release.
No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at state operated drive-thru sites and testing is available at no cost to the individual. A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Misconduct investigated
Illinois’ attorney general asked Congress in a letter June 4 to grant his office the power to investigate “practices of unconstitutional policing.”
After Rodney King was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991, federal lawmakers established the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. It allowed the Department of Justice to investigate alleged police wrongdoings.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 17 other attorneys general who signed on to the letter requested that authority as well due to the federal government’s “refusal to confront the problem of police misconduct.”
“The violent death of George Floyd at the hands of police has rightfully shocked and outraged a nation,” Raoul said in a statement. “But the truth is that George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are two of the latest in a long line of African Americans who have lost their lives at the hands of police using excessive force.”
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes with a white police officer’s knee on his neck.
Jobless claims
While new unemployment claims remained historically high in the final week of May, the surge of new claims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be starting to slow as a number of businesses begin to reopen after two months of forced closure.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 46,522 workers in Illinois filed first-time claims during the week that ended May 30. While that number would be considered shockingly high in normal times, it was actually 20 percent lower than the week before when 58,263 new claims were filed.
The number of workers receiving continuing unemployment benefits was also down about 5.5 percent from the previous week, to 720,580.
From March 1 through May 30, the Illinois Department of Employment security has processed more than 1.36 million unemployment claims, nearly 11.5 times the number of claims processed over the same period last year.
The agency also processed 98,757 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, a federally-funded program for workers who lost their jobs for specific COVID-19-related reasons and do not qualify for regular unemployment. IDES also processed 42,119 applications for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, another federally-funded program that extends benefits to people who have already exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.
Revenue drops
While the stay-at-home order was in place, however, the state of Illinois suffered a historic drop in revenue, according to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, or CoGFA.
The biggest hit came in the form of retail sales taxes, which were down $182 million, or 23.1 percent.
CoGFA’s latest monthly report also detailed the extent of the economic slowdown. Based on the number of routing requests made to Apple Maps, driving was down more than 60 percent in the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago during the third week of March compared to mid-January. It remained down about 40-50 percent in April for both Illinois and the nation.
Those numbers steadily improved throughout May and are now back to about the same levels as before the pandemic, CoGFA said.
Also, restaurant reservations on the website OpenTable.com were down 100 percent in Illinois during April and May. And even in states that reopened sooner than Illinois, reservations were still down 60-70 percent.
CoGFA additionally cited data showing a large drop in hotel occupancy as well as new housing starts.
Pritzker vs. Trump
A conference call June 1 between U.S. governors and Republican President Donald Trump led to the latest in a series of spats between Illinois’ governor and the president.
"You have to dominate, if you don't dominate you're wasting your time. They're going to run over you. You're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," Trump told the governors, according to CBS news, which obtained audio recordings of the call.
Trump reportedly admonished the governors for what he deemed a weak response to protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Minneapolis man who died May 25, after being pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes with a white police officer’s knee on his neck.
Pritzker told the president he took issue with his tone and lack of unifying response.
“I wanted to take this moment — and I can't let it pass — to speak up and say that I've been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that's been used by you,” Pritzker said, according to a transcript. “It's been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death. But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for. We've called out our national guard and our state police, but the rhetoric that's coming out of the White House is making it worse. And I need to say that people are feeling real pain out there and we've got to have national leadership in calling for calm and making sure that we're addressing the concerns of the legitimate peaceful protestors. That will help us to bring order.”
“OK, well thank you very much JB,” Trump said in response to the governor. “I don't like your rhetoric much either because I watched it with respect to the coronavirus, and I don't like your rhetoric much either. I think you could've done a much better job, frankly. But that's OK. And you know, we don't agree with each other.”
Cocktails to go
Illinois restaurants and bars can serve cocktails to go after Pritzker on June 2 signed an initiative designed by lawmakers to provide establishments with financial relief in the wake of COVID-19 challenges.
Those businesses are “some of the hardest hit” by the public health emergency, the governor said in a press release after signing the bill into law.
“This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more,” he added.
Alcoholic beverages are available for customers only in pick-up and delivery orders, and must be served in a sealed container with a tamper-proof lid, according to the law. Drivers delivering mixed drinks must store them in a trunk or other compartment inaccessible to them while operating the motor vehicle.
Those working for third-party delivery services, including DoorDash and GrubHub, cannot bring residents the cocktails to go.
The law, set to expire one year from Tuesday, additionally postpones late fees and liquor license fees for restaurants and bars. It also authorizes a license extension for any establishment that suffered business interruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
