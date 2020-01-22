Caseyville news and events for the week of Jan. 22

Free 'I-Cash' event
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host a free "I-Cash" event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 24, at the Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.
"I-Cash" events give residents an opportunity to claim their lost funds currently being held by the state.
State treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office has around $2.5 billion in unclaimed property. The property is in differing forms, which include checking and savings accounts, payroll checks, customer deposits, refund checks and more.
During the event, a representative from the treasurer’s office will be able to check the I-Cash database, explain the process of claiming property and answer any questions.