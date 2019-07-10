Identity theft prevention seminar
To educate senior citizens about potential fraud and scams targeted at older residents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois attorney general’s office to host a senior scam and identity theft prevention seminar from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 10, at Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.
The seminar will teach attendees how to identify and protect themselves from potential scams and fraud and address any concerns about being a victim of identity theft. There will be a presentation from the attorney general’s office, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Although the event is primarily for seniors, tips for preventing identity theft and avoiding scams are useful for any age or group.
The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP needed to attend. For more information, call Stuart’s constituent office at 618-365-6650.