"Wellness on Wheels" event
To promote healthy living and increase awareness for public health, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will collaborate with local service providers to offer a number of free health services to community members at the "Wellness on Wheels" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., in Caseyville.
The Springfield Urban league will be at Stuart’s event with a mobile unit outside the library to provide Hepatitis C and HIV screenings. There will also be representatives from SIHF Healthcare to provide blood pressure and glucose screenings, along with diabetes consultations.
The Caseyville Public Library will also have free feminine hygiene products available for women and girls that attend "Wellness on Wheels."
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-365-6650 or e-mail RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.