The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host a Minimum Wage Summit from 7:45 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11, at the Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, in Maryville, according to a press release.
The new Minimum Wage Law (Lifting Up Illinois Working Families Act) goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Beyond the general increments of the minimum wage over the course of five years, there are many other factors for which the local businesses need educated. Some of those items include tax credits (good in 2020), restrictions for tipped employees, concerns for those making $15 per hour-plus now, the potential loss of the tax credit fallout and much more.
This event should be attended by business owners, human resource managers, decision makers, leaders and companies that have employees who qualify for tax credits.
The panel of experts will include Carol Sparks (Sparks Law Office) talking about exceptions to the minimum wage requirements and other strategic ways to hire your labor team, Sarah Ray Lorio (Madison County Employment and Training) talking about resources and funding employers can access and Susan Young (YCG Accounting) talking about the impact of the minimum wage for business budgeting and planning.
The cost is $50 per person for chamber members (with the second attendee from the same company at $25) and $75 for non-chamber members.
A light breakfast will be served. The experts will be available at the event and online to talk with attendees after the event to answer any questions that might come up.
“We are so excited to be bringing important information to the community on the Minimum Wage Act,” said Dawn Mushill, executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “This law is going to impact all of our businesses in one way or another. We just wanted to get a jump on dispensing the information.”
To register, visit troymaryvillecoc.com or call the chamber office at 618-667-8769.