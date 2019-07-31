Children to receive free dental care in Maryville

Local children will have the opportunity to receive free dental services from Dr. Andrew English and his dental team at Smile for Life Dentistry as part of Kids Free Dentistry Day this Friday, according to a press release.
During Kids Free Dentistry Day, free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to children between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Aug. 2, at Smile for Life Dentistry, 4971 S. State Rte. 159, in Maryville.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Assisting providers include Dr. Ashley Meyers of 21st Century Dental, in Springfield. For more information, call 618-288-6699 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.
Nearly one in four children between the ages of 2 to 11 years has untreated cavities in primary teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unfortunately, children are not visiting a dentist nearly often enough to treat decay in its early stages.
“It’s unfortunate that so many children have enough decay in their primary teeth that the only solution is multiple crowns or pulling teeth that can no longer be saved,” English said. “We look at Kids Free Dentistry Day as a way to provide important preventative care to children in our community, as well as educate them on the importance of having a good oral hygiene regimen.”
Only 45 percent of people 20 and younger see a dentist at least once a year, according to a national survey conducted in 2004. However, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends all children visit the dentist every six months for routine and preventative care.
“It’s so gratifying to see the impact that events like Kids Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a child,” English said. “At the same time we’re changing these kids’ lives, they’re changing ours.”
