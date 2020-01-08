Through grants made available from Church Women United in Illinois, the Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United, representing 19 churches in Granite City, Madison, Venice and Mitchell have been able to assist several agencies in the Granite City area, according to a press release.
Recently, the unit donated $10,000 to the roof repair at Community Care Center, $1,000 to Grigsby Intermediate School for school supplies and $500 toward its Holiday Express program. In addition, a check for $1,000 was recently awarded to Good Samaritan House, as they make plans for re-opening their shelter for mothers and children.
In addition, the Quad City United members also volunteer their services at Community Care Center, serving lunches on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month and, on Dec. 20, helped distribute toys and food to many deserving families. Also on Dec. 20, several members helped Grigsby Intermediate School with its Holiday Express, where again many deserving families received toys and food.
The Quad City Unit holds its regular meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, in Granite City.
Meetings begin with light refreshments at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10:00 a.m. They welcome all members of the community to join with them as they continue their work in the community.
The unit's next meeting will be on Jan. 23, at which time the following officers will be installed: Dorothy Kinney, president; Mary Jo Smith, vice president; Joyce Toussaint, secretary; Pat Brown, treasurer; and Hilde Few, nominating chairperson. Linda Watson will serve as installing officer.