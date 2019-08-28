Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Sept. 4.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.