Collinsville news and events for the week of Feb. 26

Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — The Empty Bowl from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26; and the Pokemon Regional Championship from Feb. 28-March 1.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 3, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Conference registration now open
The Gateway Green Industry Conference is now taking registrations for the 2020 conference on March 4, at the Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
To obtain a copy of the conference brochure and registration form, call 618-344-4230 or visit web.extension.illinois.edu/mms. For more information, call Patty Stanton at 618-344-4230.