Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Gateway Spring Home Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 19; the Gateway Wedding Show from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23; and the SLSRC-Winterfest Hamfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Cahokia Mounds Winter Lecture Series
The Winter Lecture series at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site kicks off with a lecture by Dr. Paul Welch titled “Fluorite Workshops and Bead Making at Kincaid Mounds, Illinois" at 2 p.m. Jan. 19, in the Cahokia Mounds State auditorium, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
In his lecture, Welch will review the work of the SIUC field schools that discovered the bead workshops, the process of making fluorite beads and how they fit into the interpretation of activities at this major Mississippian mound site.
There is no admission fee, but there is a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.
For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit cahokiamounds.org.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.