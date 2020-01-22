Collinsville news and events for the week of Jan. 22

Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Gateway Wedding Show from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23; the SLSRC-Winterfest Hamfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25; and the City of Collinsville Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Four Seasons Gardening Series
The University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening Series continues with "Winter Sowing of Seeds" at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28, at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1 Regency Plaza Dr., Suite 200, in Collinsville.
At this free program, learn how to start some types of seeds outdoors this winter, along with some important concepts and techniques for winter sowing seeds outdoors as a cost-effective way of growing your own seedlings for your garden.
To register, e-mail Sarah Ruth at ruth1@illinois.edu or visit extension.illinois.edu/mms.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com or follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.