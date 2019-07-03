Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Collinsville Area Women's Connection from 12:15 to 2 p.m. July 9.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Support groups
St. John's Community Care will host a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 9, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation.
St. John's Community Care will also host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 10, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 9, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. July 9, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, contact club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.
Art show preview reception
Tickets are now available for the annual preview reception for the Contemporary Indian Art Show from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 12, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. July 13.
For reservations, call 618-344-7316.