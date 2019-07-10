Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 10, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. July 11; the American Motors Owners Association Convention from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20; the Pegasus Productions Psychic Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20-21; and the Cannabis Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Contemporary Indian Art Show
Thirty Native American artists from 15 tribal affiliations across the nation will display and sell fine art during the 24th annual Contemporary Indian Art Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13-14, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Interpretive Center, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
The art includes paintings and prints; pen and ink drawings; metalwork; sculptures in stone, antler, wood and clay; pottery in traditional and contemporary forms; exquisite jewelry of all types; leather bags and purses; masks; weaving; gourd carving; and traditional dolls, beadwork and flutes.
For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit cahokiamounds.org.
Tickets are also now available for the show's annual preview reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 12. Mix and mingle with the artists, enjoy complimentary drinks and music, be the first to purchase award-winning art and vote for the People's Choice Award. Tickets are $10 each, or $9 for Cahokia Mounds Museum Society members, and may be purchased in the gift shop or by calling 618-344-7316 or visiting cahokiamounds.org.
Recycling Drop Off
The next Collinsville Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drop Off event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. July 13, in the public parking lot at 227 W. Main St. (across from Spiritos Italian Grocery), in Collinsville.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. July 16, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 16, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.