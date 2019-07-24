Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Cannabis Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24; and the Railroad Prototype Modeler Meet from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 27.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 30, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.