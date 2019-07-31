Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org
Cahokia Mounds Archaeology Day
Archaeology Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
The free event will include hands-on activities such as flintknapping, pottery making, finger weaving and spear throwing (weather permitting). Watch archaeologists conduct excavations, sift excavation soils (limited), wash artifacts, identify animal bone and pelt and tell stories.
The Ladies of Guadalupe will sell tacos and tostadas and popular St. Louis Food Truck StLouisianaQ will sell itsr fusion foods.
In case of rain, most activities will be moved into the Interpretive Center.
For more information, call 618-346-5160.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Aug. 7; and the American Cancer Society's Farm to Table from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 8.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.