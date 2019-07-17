Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the American Motors Owners Association Convention from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20; the Pegasus Productions Psychic Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20-21; the Cannabis Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24; and the Railroad Prototype Modeler Meet from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 27.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 23, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. July 23, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, contact club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.