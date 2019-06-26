Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Crafters Convention from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 28, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 2, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Art show preview reception
Tickets are now available for the annual preview reception for the Contemporary Indian Art Show from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 12, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
Mix and mingle with the 30 Native American artists, enjoy complimentary drinks and music, be the first to purchase award-winning art and vote for the People's Choice Award.
The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. July 13.
For reservations, call 618-344-7316.