Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 12, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Retired Teachers meeting
The next Madison County Retired Teachers, Unit 3 meeting will be from 9:15 to 11 a.m. June 14, at the Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., in Collinsville (lunch may be purchased for $5, if desired).
Dennis Schutzenhofer, a retired faculty member from Belleville West High School (District 201), will be the guest speaker. He will speak about his career as a teacher and baseball coach at Belleville West High School, his 15th and final season as home batting practice pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and "behind the scenes" information about the team. He will also bring in his World Series championship rings for display.
Cahokia Mounds family learning experiences
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is offering two opportunities for family learning experiences — a Nature/Culture Hike with an archaeologist and naturalist from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15; and a Beginners Flintknapping Class from 12 to 4 p.m. June 15.
For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit cahokiamounds.org.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. June 18, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 18, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Empowher Women's Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.