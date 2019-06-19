Holiday traffic enforcement
The Collinsville Police Dept. will step up traffic enforcement now through July 8, in an effort to reduce traffic accidents and injuries during the start of the holiday season.
In conjunction with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation, the Collinsville P.D. will enforce DUI, seat belt and cell phone usage violations, along with speed violations with a zero tolerance approach.
The department asks you to remember to wear your seat belt, stay off your cell phone and designate a sober driver.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Empowher Women's Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19; the Trash or Treasure Appraisal Event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22; the Artistic Rubber Stamp Show from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23; and the Crafters Convention from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 28, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 25, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. June 25, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, contact club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.
Art show preview reception
Tickets are now available for the annual preview reception for the Contemporary Indian Art Show from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 12, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
Mix and mingle with the 30 Native American artists, enjoy complimentary drinks and music, be the first to purchase award-winning art and vote for the People's Choice Award.
The show opens to the public at 9 a.m. July 13.
For reservations, call 618-344-7316.