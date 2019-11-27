Holiday Market
The annual Holiday Market will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville.
More than 25 Native American artists will sell their arts and crafts. Items include jewelry, paintings, sculptures, beadwork, ceramics and more.
For more information, visit cahokiamounds.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Great Train Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Collinsville Area Women's Connection from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Dec. 10; and the Festival of Trees from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 11.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Chorale Christmas performance
The "Christmas with the Collinsville Chorale" free performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., in Collinsville.
For more information, visit singcc.org.