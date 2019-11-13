Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Kellsie's Trees of Hope from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 16; and the Great Train Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.