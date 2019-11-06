Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Nov. 6; the Hometown Hero Celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10; and Kellsie's Trees of Hope from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 16.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Veterans Fair
To connect veterans with local, state and federal resources, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Veterans Fair, in conjunction with a Community Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7, at the American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., in Collinsville. The event is open to the public and free to attend, no RSVP required.
The Veterans Fair will host various local program and service providers. While the services are primarily for veterans, people of all ages can attend to receive information that can benefit their families and neighbors. While at the fair, attendees can donate blood through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Appointments to donate can be made at bloodcenterimpact.org/donor. In addition to vendors, a representative from Stuart’s office will be collecting old cell phones to donate to the "Cell Phones for Soldiers" program.
Recycling Drop Off
The next Collinsville Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drop Off event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, in the public parking lot at 227 W. Main St. (across from Spiritos Italian Grocery), in Collinsville.
Support groups
St. John's Community Care will host a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation.
St. John's Community Care will also host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, call club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.