Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Night of Rockstars from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 25; and the Native American Indian & Western Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Landscaping lesson
Are you looking for ideas to revitalize your garden? Learn the steps to get started in developing a comprehensive, personalized design for your entire property or a single garden bed by joining Terry Milne, St. Louis Master Gardener, for a lesson in landscaping at 10 a.m. Nov. 1, at the University of Illinois Extension office, 1 Regency Plaza Dr., in Collinsville.
The principles of design will be outlined and their application explained. Topics include key decisions to consider and a step-by-step process to get started.
The program is free, but space is limited. Register by Oct. 30. For more information or to register, call the University of Illinois Extension office at 618-344-4230 or e-mail ruth1@illinois.edu.