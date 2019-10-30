Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the Native American Indian & Western Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3; the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Nov. 6; and the Hometown Hero Celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10..
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Veterans Fair
To connect veterans with local, state and federal resources, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Veterans Fair, in conjunction with a Community Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7, at the American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., in Collinsville. The event is open to the public and free to attend, no RSVP required.
The Veterans Fair will host various local program and service providers. While the services are primarily for veterans, people of all ages can attend to receive information that can benefit their families and neighbors. While at the fair, attendees can donate blood through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Appointments to donate can be made at bloodcenterimpact.org/donor. In addition to vendors, a representative from Stuart’s office will be collecting old cell phones to donate to the "Cell Phones for Soldiers" program.