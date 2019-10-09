Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Retired teachers' meeting
The next Madison County Retired Teachers, Unit 3, meeting will be from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Oct. 11, at the Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., in Collinsville (lunch may be purchased for $5, if desired).
Guest speaker Jodi Gardner of SWIC's PSOP Older Adults and Caregivers Counseling Program will talk about dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
For more information, call Izetta Davis at 618-235-2598.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Anime Senpai from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 11, from 9 to 12 a.m. Oct. 12, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Collinsville Chorale performance
The Collinsville Chorale presents "The Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein" at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 W. Clay St., in Collinsville.
For more information, visit singcc.org.
Recycling Drop Off
The next Collinsville Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drop Off event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12, in the public parking lot at 227 W. Main St. (across from Spiritos Italian Grocery), in Collinsville.
Raptor Awareness Show
The World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis' Raptor Awareness Show will be at 2 p.m Oct. 12, in the Interpretive Center auditorium at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., in Collinsville. The program is free and open to the public.
Live birds of prey, or raptors, will be featured and the handlers will describe each bird, its habits and habitats, characteristics and diet.
For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit cahokiamounds.org.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
For more information, call Phil at 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Wurst-Markt
St. John United Church of Christ, 307 W. Clay, in Collinsville, will host its annual Wurst-Markt on Oct. 17.
The Wurst-Markt is a buffet-style dinner, which includes pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, butter beans, peas, bread, homemade pie, coffee, iced tea and milk. Carry-outs will be available. Serving times are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The prices are $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 years, and free for children under 6 years of age. The event is sponsored by St. John’s Men’s Fellowship.
Sausage orders are also being taken for links, patties or bulk at $3.50 per pound. The order deadline is Oct. 13, and pick-up is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
For more information or to place a sausage order, contact the church office at 618-344-2526.