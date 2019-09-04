Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — Collinsville Area Women's Connection from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sept. 10; and the International Gem & Jewelry Show from 12 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Support groups
St. John's Community Care will host a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation.
St. John's Community Care will also host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, call club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.