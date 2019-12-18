Ray'Sean Taylor admitted he would be lying if he said he didn't enjoy scoring.
But the Collinsville High senior guard enjoyed getting his teammates involved just as much as he enjoyed lighting up the scoreboard.
Taylor's strong two-way effort helped the Kahoks defeat East St. Louis 51-36 in a key early-season Southwestern Conference contest on Dec. 10, at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
"I think we played pretty well," Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. "It was an important win for us in the conference."
Collinsville picked up its fourth win over East St. Louis in its last 10 meetings. The Kahoks improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWC with a win over Edwardsville last Friday, ahead of their big matchup with Morgan Park of Chicago after Journal press time Saturday at the Edwardsville Shootout.
Collinsville is off to a 3-0 start in conference play for the first time since the 2000-01 season.
Taylor led all scorers with 22 points and chipped in six assists as he found multiple ways to get everyone involved when the East St. Louis defense started collapsing on him.
"They were face guarding me a lot, but I found ways to help the team when I wasn't scoring," Taylor said.
Taylor passed former Collinsville High standout and former Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings for ninth on the school's all-time scoring list. He currently has 1,510 points.
"It feels good, but I've just got to keep moving up and hopefully maybe make a run to the top," said Taylor, who has committed to SIU-Edwardsville.
When East St. Louis (3-4, 1-2) double-teamed Taylor, he still managed to make the offense sing by finding his open teammates.
Junior Nate Hall hit wide open 3-pointers from the wing, off passes from Taylor, to keep the Flyers in check during the third quarter.
East St. Louis, the defending Class 3A champion, cut the deficit to single digits early in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer as it only made 12 baskets from the field and shot 2-for-16 from long range.
"They didn't do anything spectacular," East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. "It was everything we didn't do. We didn't play well offensively, we didn't play well defensively. We didn't play well at all."
Senior Jashawn Anderson led the Flyers with 17 points.
Senior Cawhan Smith paced the Kahoks with four steals that helped key a defense that forced 16 turnovers.
"It all started with our point guard," Taylor said. "He set the tone defensively and we followed him."
Chambers had a simple message in the locker room afterward.
"We didn't play well tonight," Chambers said. "We're going to go back to the lab tomorrow. Everyone will count us out (because) we're (3-4). All I can say, is, 'Watch what's coming.' "