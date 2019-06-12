Collinsville Woman’s Club announces Art Contest winners

Fourteen Collinsville High School art students were recently named winners of the 2019 Collinsville Woman’s Club Art Contest, according to a press release.
For more than 60 years, the club has sponsored the contest, recognizing budding, young artists at Collinsville High School.
This year, student art pieces were judged in four categories — beginning art, drawing, painting and photography.
The 2019 winners are — Beginning Art: Malory Frey/Alaina Vickery (1st – tie), Katelyn Marler (2nd), Colin Hoef (3rd); Drawing: Larissa Behrendt (1st), Laila Elkerdawy (2nd), Kelly Morrissey (3rd); Painting: Aaliyah Bell (1st), Rocio Romo (2nd), Payten Humphrey (3rd); Photography: Savannah Barnett (1st), Fisher Bales (2nd)), and Gale Kampmeyer (3rd). Tabitha Gray was awarded Best of Show.
Winners received certificates, ribbons and cash prizes.
“We greatly enjoy having these talented, young artists with us,” said Annette Graebe, chair of the club’s Art Committee. “And we thank Emma Houshmand of the CHS Art Department for her many years of dedication and support.”
The art contest is financed throughout the year by donations from members of the Woman’s Club in a special project called “Pennies for Art.”
Emcee for the program was Sharon McAley. Additional members of the Art Committee are Phyllis Timko, Gail Cange and Renee Taake. Karen Sether and Eva Giovando assisted with judging.