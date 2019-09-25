A new Burger King recently opened in Pontoon Beach and the community is invited to a celebration/ from 12 to 2 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a press release.
Activities will include a live radio broadcast from KSHE-95, special deals, the Impossible Whopper challenge and more.
The new Pontoon Beach Burger King, located at 1301 E. Chain of Rocks Road, has led to more than 30 new jobs for local residents.
The franchisee, Broadway Restaurant Group, also will award a $1,000 college scholarship each year to employees or community members from Pontoon Beach. High school seniors from the community or employees and their family members pursuing a secondary education degree may apply for the scholarship between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15 at https://bk-scholars.com When dining at the Pontoon Beach Burger King through Oct. 31, guests can donate to the Burger King McLamore Foundation Burger King Scholars program.
“We strive to hire and promote right from the surrounding communities, giving residents a livelihood and path to career growth," said Michael Adams, Broadway Restaurant Group’s vice president of operations. “We are so excited to invite Pontoon Beach residents to our team and become an active member of the Pontoon Beach community.”
Broadway Restaurant Group is currently hiring employees in Pontoon Beach and their other new and existing Burger King locations across St. Louis, Southern Illinois and Missouri. Interested applicants can apply at b-restaurants.com/careers or in-person at any Broadway Restaurant Group location.