County courts remain open with precaution

As it performs essential functions, the Madison County Courts of the Third Judicial Circuit remain open, according to a press release.
The Madison County Health Department advises we should all minimize contact to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The following measures have been implemented toward that end:
• Courthouse environment: The courts have been informed by building maintenance cleaning and disinfecting efforts have been intensified, especially with respect to surfaces commonly touched like railings, doorknobs, etc.
• Jury duty: A trial by jury is a constitutional right and, as such, a court cannot function without jurors, so jurors will continue to be summoned as necessary. They are, however, reviewing ways to minimize the need for jurors to be summoned to the courthouse. If you have been summoned for jury duty and are ill, contact the jury commissioner at 618-296-4392 and provide your name and juror identification number and the jury commission will attempt to accommodate your situation.
• Litigants: If you have a court date and are ill, consider taking the following steps:
• Contact the opposing party or attorney to determine if an agreed continuance can be obtained and submitted to the court.
• If there is no agreement, contact the circuit clerk’s office and advise you are unable to attend due to illness. Please provide your name and case number. Judges will consider on a case-by-case basis whether a continuance will be granted.
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT
• Marriages: The court will continue to perform marriages. However, the court encourages couples to limit the number of people attending the ceremony and not include anyone who is feeling ill.
• Employees: Employees of the Third Judicial Circuit are not to report to work if they are feeling ill.
• Probation and court services: The Department of Probation and Court Services will explore opportunities to meet the needs of their clients, while reducing the number of in-person meetings through the use of technology.
The current situation is one that presents challenges to the court’s normal operating procedures. The chief judge’s office will continue to work with state and local officials to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary and communicate those changes to the general public, other branches of government and their judicial partners. They ask for your cooperation and patience as they work to minimize the risk to those utilizing the services of the court, while they continue to perform their essential duties and mandated functions.
Postponements
In addition, the following pre-scheduled activities are postponed until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19:
• The Child Abuse Prevention Kick Off, which was to take place at the Madison County Administration Building on April 1.
• Fitz’s one-year Gotcha Day’s celebration, which was to take place at the Madison County Courthouse on March, 27.
• All courthouse tours or school visits are cancelled until further notice.
• High-population court appearance dockets: The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, after a consultation with the chief judge’s office, the Madison County Circuit Clerk and the Madison County Health Department, will request the court to enter an order continuing certain traffic and misdemeanor dockets for a period of no less than thirty (30) days. Notice of this continuance will be sent by the circuit clerk, where practical. Citizens with upcoming traffic ticket court appearances set in the next thirty (30) days should wait to receive notice of a later court date, which will be set sometime after April 15, 2020. This notice does NOT apply to driving under the influence, domestic violence or felony criminal cases.
Updates will be provided as the situation dictates.