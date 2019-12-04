The Madison County Circuit Court participated in National Adoption Day for the fourth consecutive year on Nov. 23, according to a press release.
On that day, there was an unprecedented number of courts and communities in all 50 states coming together to finalize thousands of adoptions of children currently in foster care.
There are many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. Three years is a very long time in a child’s life. Another sad statistic is one in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted.
In 2017 and 2018, Madison County’s National Adoption Day was the largest event in the state of Illinois and second largest in the nation with 45 children being adopted each year on that day.
“Putting the pieces together to create a new family is one of the most important services the courts can provide” said associate judge Martin Mengarelli, the presiding judge of Madison County’s Juvenile Division and chair of this year’s National Adoption Day ceremony. “National Adoption Day is a day to celebrate with the children who have found their forever home and to raise awareness for the 123,000 children in foster care throughout our county who are waiting to find permanent, loving families. This is our fourth year celebrating this special occasion and we are excited to see the event grow bigger each year.”
In addition to Mengarelli, who opened the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, in Edwardsville, circuit judges David Dugan and Sarah Smith and associate judges Maureen Schuette, Veronica Armouti, A. Ryan Jumper and Ronald Foster also presided over the adoptions that day.
Tom Cinque of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services performed magic for the children at the ceremony, as well as superheroes walking the halls, face painting, a balloon artist, children IDs and refreshments.
All those interested in learning how to become foster parents are encouraged to visit The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoptions at davethomasfoundation.org or The Restore Network at therestorenetwork.org.