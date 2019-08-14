Flooding in Madison County caused an estimated $24.8 million in damage, exceeding the state’s threshold to qualify for federal assistance, according to a press release.
“Our communities worked tirelessly to ensure public safety and to protect the residents and businesses of the county,” Madison County Board chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “The municipalities and agencies submitted their damage assessment to Madison County Emergency Management Agency on (July 17).”
County emergency management offices submitted damage assessment information to the state on July 18.
Madison County Emergency Management Agency deputy director Mary Kate Brown said 14 agencies/municipalities submitted damage assessment totaling $24,820,228.67.
“Everyone compiled their costs for damage to include volunteer hours, labor costs, equipment costs, etc.,” Brown said.
Brown said the state as a whole has to meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s damage threshold, which is $19.2 million.
“Our threshold for damages in the county was one million and we have greatly exceed that,” she said.
She said there are still reports coming in throughout the state with some places still under water.
“Once the state receives our report, it will review the county’s numbers,” Brown said.
Prenzler said the area hardest hit during the flood was America’s Central Port, in Granite City.
“They reported more than $11.25 million in damage,” he said. “America’s Central Port has a huge economic impact on the Metro East region.”
The overall damage assessment includes costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, road/bridge systems, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utility systems, parks and recreation and other. The total is:
• Alton — $3.65 million
• Choteau Township — $4,300
• East Alton — $8,684
• Godfrey — $13,195
• Granite City — $3.391 million
• Madison — $1.529 million
• Madison County EMA —$22,422
• Madison County Highway — $72,581
• Madison County Sheriff’s Department — $63,421
• Metro East Sanitary District — $2.791 million
• Special Services Area No. 1 — $569,323
• Venice — $275,600
• Wood River Drainage and Levee District — $1.172 million
“We knew the costs would be high due to the length of the flooding, but never imagined it would be this high,” Prenzler said.
Prenzler said the process to receive federal assistance would not be easy. He said the county submitted more than $8.8 million in flood damage in 2016, meeting its threshold, but Illinois did not receive a federal declaration.
“It’s a difficult battle, but we are hopeful this time around,” Prenzler said.