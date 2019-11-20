Madison County will hold a vehicle surplus sale this weekend at its Wood River facility, according to a press release.
The auction, which will begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 23, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, in Wood River, will sell a half-dozen vehicles. The items, which will be sold to the highest bidder as is, include three Chevrolet Impalas, two Ford Crown Victorias and a Ford F150 truck w/camper.
Criteria for designating items as surplus includes evaluating their condition, mileage and age of the vehicle.
Last fall, the county held its first surplus auction in 10 years and brought in more than $28,000. Auction proceeds will go back into the county’s general fund budget.
“By auctioning unused property, we generate revenue for the county and encourage fiscal responsibility,” Madison County chairman Kurt Prenzler said.
The county tries to recycle or re-use equipment and materials no longer needed by its county departments before disposing of them. The county initiated a program 13 years ago to sell vehicles to governmental entities for $1 after taking them out of service due to high mileage or age.
“When it comes time to surplus a vehicle, the county makes an assessment of the vehicle to determine the best course of action for when and how to re-market it,” county purchasing director Linda Ogden said.
Ogden said when using a local auction company to handle the entire process, it eliminates the need for the county to allot staff time to oversee the auction.
“The auctioneer handles everything,” she said.
Ahrens and Niemeier Auction Service, LLC will manage the county sale. A list and photos of vehicles can be viewed online at a-nauctions.com.