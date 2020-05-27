COVID-19 testing provided this week at four Alton sites

SIHF Healthcare, in cooperation with the Madison County Housing Authority, Alton Housing Authority, Madison County Health Department and Touchette Regional Hospital, recently announced announce a special one-time only COVID-19 test collection this week at four public housing locations in Alton, according to a press release.
Appointments are not required and there will be no advance screening process.
On May 27, test collections will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alton Manor Community Center and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alton Acres Community Center.
On May 28, test collections will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alton Pointe Community Center and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oakwood Estates Community Center.
Walk-ins are welcome and you do not need to be a resident of that particular public housing to attend. The public is welcome.
Everyone must bring a photo identification card. Those who have health insurance are asked to bring that card as well. Those without insurance are eligible for testing, as there is no charge for testing.
