Cox, McGee help Explorers outlast Shells for regional title

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team had been enjoying an explosion of points during its 13-game winning streak, averaging more than 62 points per game.
But trailing a patient Roxana team that had held them to just 21 points through three quarters, the Explorers had to search for another explosion of offense.
In stepped Spencer Cox and Iggy McGee.
Cox and McGee hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter as Marquette defeated Roxana 35-25 to win the 2A Roxana Regional final last Friday.
Cox, who led all scorers with 20 points, drained a three right in front of his bench to give the Explorers the lead. McGee followed by spotting up in transition to extend it to 27-22. A Cox drive to the basket moments later gave the Explorers an insurmountable lead.
“That was a big run for our guys. An 8-0 run in this game is like a 16-0 run,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said.
Roxana (23-10) opened the contest with a 90-second possession capped off by a Parris White back door cut for a layup. The Shells showed patience all through the quarter, limiting Marquette to just five offensive possessions and holding a 7-6 lead.
“It was kind of frustrating because that’s not our game,” McGee said. “Our game is getting up and down the court and they were slowing us down.”
Marquette (25-6) made a conscious effort to speed up the pace in the second quarter. Cox retrieved a defensive rebound and took it coast-to-coast, then hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Explorers their first lead at 11-10.
And the Explorers started trapping in the half court, forcing Roxana to go faster than it wanted. An Owen Williams steal and dish to senior Brett Terry, followed by a lob from McGee to Terry on an inbounds play sent Marquette on an 8-1 run to end the half with a 15-11 edge.
“We wanted to speed it up, see if we couldn’t get some buckets in transition,” Medford said. “Our kids thrive off turnovers and thrive off of getting out in transition.”
Led by McGee, the Marquette defense was stifling, holding Roxana junior Gavin Huffman to just one shot attempt in the first half. Huffman, who is among the top 30 scorers in the St. Louis area averaging 17.8 points per game, found his range late in the third quarter as he and senior Jacob Golenor hit back-to-back threes to put Roxana up 22-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I felt our kids battled through adversity,” Roxana coach Mark Briggs said. “I told Jake and Gavin to find ways to get on the glass and get involved in the game and they did that.”
But McGee was brilliant defensively as he primarily defended Huffman and held him to three points.
“(Huffman) is a good player and in order for us to win, we had to shut him down and make their other players make shots,” McGee said.
And the defense remained stout, surrendering only a single Golenor 3-pointer in a 14-3 fourth quarter.
“I thought the difference in the game was Iggy McGee,” Medford said. “He was absolutely fantastic defensively on (Huffman).”
Cox provided the force offensively, going 6-for-7 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, and knocking down daggers in the fourth quarter.
“Mostly, my teammates were driving and getting me open and I hit my shots,” Cox said. “I was on tonight.”
Roxana finished the year by winning 14 of its last 18 games and earned a share of the South Central Conference title with Pana with an 8-1 conference record. The Shells, just two years removed from a 6-24 overall record, enjoyed their best season since going 24-8 in 2012-13.
“This is the third most wins in program history,” Briggs said. “We’re just continuing to move forward and we have some special things ahead of us.”