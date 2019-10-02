Defensive stand helps Civic Memorial hold off Mascoutah

Chandler Powell saw the open lane and hit the jets.
With Mascoutah's Andrew Schultz threatening to score on a run in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, the Civic Memorial senior linebacker went full speed ahead.
"It was the only option we had," Powell said. "I knew if I filled the hole, and he cut back, (Nick Walker) would be right there."
Powell cut the Mascoutah runner down behind the line of scrimmage to help the Eagles seal a 14-11 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Mascoutah last Friday.
"In my tenure here, this is probably my biggest win here," Civic Memorial coach Mike Parmentier said. "This is huge."
Civic Memorial (4-1, 2-0 MVC) snapped a two-game losing streak to Mascoutah. The Eagles are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2016.
Powell and Civic Memorial's defense limited Mascoutah (3-2, 1-1 MVC) to just 11 points through the first three quarters, but it took two fourth-down stops in the fourth to thwart the Indians' comeback.
None were bigger than a fourth-and-1 from the Civic Memorial 15 with a minute to go in regulation.
Mascoutah coach Josh Lee considered sending his field-goal unit out to attempt a game-tying field goal, but decided to go for it.
"Our offensive line has five seniors on there," Lee said. "They've busted their butts for this program and we trust them and love them and I just told them, 'We're putting it on you to get us a yard.' They made a great defensive stop. We knew they were going to be hungry and get after it and boy they sure did."
Knowing the run was coming, Powell filled the hole and met Schultz at the line of scrimmage.
"I did it with no regrets. No matter what I do, I know my teammates will have back," Powell said.
Civic Memorial's defense grounded Mascoutah, which was averaging 33 points a game.
"I'm so proud of our defense tonight," Parmentier said. "We gave them a short field and still shut them down. That's a team that's averaging 30 points a game. Just really proud of the defense tonight."
Civic Memorial gave up 232 total yards, but held Mascoutah to 25 through the air.
"They have some decent athletes out there and they were in and out of different coverage in different downs," Lee said. "They were very well prepared and disciplined and well-coached."
Civic Memorial had a chance to salt the game away earlier, but a fumble at midfield gave Mascoutah new life.
"We were a little bit mad about the fumble for about two seconds, but our mindset has been different this year," senior linebacker Nick Walker said. "After that fumble, it was just, 'All right, this is what we want. Defense, let's finish this off.'"
Noah Turbyfill kicked off the scoring in the first quarter for Civic Memorial with a 12-yard touchdown strike to Walker. Turbyfill added a 1-yard touchdown plunge late in the first half to push the lead to 14-3.
Turbyfill was 13-for-21 with 120 yards and a touchdown through the air.
After Mascoutah leading rusher senior Devin Wills went down with a concussion late in the first half, junior Jayden Neal scored from three yards out to cut into the deficit for the final time.
Before Wills went down, he had 99 yards on 17 carries in the first half.