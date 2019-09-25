To increase the accessibility of diapers for families across the Metro East, diapers will be collected this week to benefit WIC recipients in Madison County, according to a press release.
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is organizing the diaper collection now through Sept. 29, with state legislators from the Metro East, WIC, in Granite City, and Soup-and-Share, in Madison, to collect diapers for local women and families.
“For the past two months, I have been collecting feminine hygiene products. However, I heard that the Soup-and-Share food bank was going to start a Diaper Bank for families in need, so I wanted to shift the focus from menstrual products to children’s diapers,” Stuart said. “Across the United States, one in three families struggle to provide clean, dry diapers to their children. Through this drive, we will be able to give Soup-and-Share a head start for establishing their Diaper Bank.”
Sept. 23-29 is designated as Diaper Need Awareness week in the United States. During the months of August and September, Stuart has been hosting a drive for women’s hygiene products, including tampons, pads, and other hygiene products for women.
For Diaper Need Awareness week, Stuart is calling on her constituents to instead bring diapers for infants and young children in place of feminine hygiene products.
Products can be dropped off at her district office at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16, in Collinsville, or at Soup-and-Share, 1634 7th St., in Madison.
“I encourage everyone to bring a package of diapers by my office to help launch this diaper bank to benefit communities across the Metro East,” Stuart said. “Children in our community deserve access to clean diapers and I am thrilled to help Soup-and-Share launch their diaper bank through this diaper drive.”
For more information, contact Stuart’s Constituent Services Office at 618-365-6650 or at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.