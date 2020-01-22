Eagles hold off Bulldogs to take command of MVC race

Civic Memorial senior Anna Hall began her night by missing two successive free throws.
Not the best of starts for the 5-foot-11 inch forward, who is hitting an impressive 76 percent from the foul line.
"I still get nervous before big games," Hall said. "That's all it was, nerves."
Hall got control of those butterflies that were bouncing around in her stomach.
And the Eagles grabbed control of the Mississippi Valley Conference race in the process.
Hall scored a team-high 12 points and triggered a strong defensive stand down the stretch to help Civic Memorial to a 37-34 win over rival Highland in an MVC showdown last Thursday in Bethalto.
The Eagles (19-2 overall, 6-0 conference) won their eighth in a row over the Bulldogs and are well on their way to a third successive 10-0 conference finish.
Highland (15-6, 4-2) was hoping to reverse the trend after coming close in a 51-45 loss to CM at home on Dec. 18.
But, in the end, Civic Memorial had just enough to get the job done
"It wasn't perfect," senior guard Kourtland Tyus said. "At this point, it's a 'W' and that's what we're looking for."
Tyus added nine points, including the final basket of the contest.
The Eagles won their 30th successive league contest. Highland's 51-48 win on Jan. 7, 2017, was the last time Civic Memorial fell to an MVC opponent.
Hall bricked a couple foul shots just 48 seconds into the contest. She rolled her eyes in disgust after the second one spun out.
But Hall, who is headed to Missouri Southern State College, responded by hitting five of her next six free throws. She added a running one-hander through the lane in the final period that pushed the lead to 34-31.
"The girls worked hard and we're a defense-first kind of team," Eagles coach Jeff Ochs said. "This was a definitely a gut-check win."
Highland appeared poised to break the streak of futility when it grabbed a 30-25 advantage midway through the third quarter behind the 1-2 punch of Megan Kronk and Bella LaPorta. Kronk finished with a team-high 12 points.
But Civic Memorial buckled down on defense the rest of the way, allowing just four points on one field goal over the final 12 minutes, 3 seconds.
Hall scored four points in the closing 1:48 of the third period. Her mini-blitz, along with a foul shot from Claire Christeson knotted the score at 30-all.
Tori Standefer hit a couple of foul shots early in the final stanza for a 32-30 lead. Following a free throw from Kronk, Hall converted on a drive down the heart of the defense for a 34-31 cushion. Liv Wilke responded with the Bulldogs only basket of the period to set the stage for Tyus' layup that pushed the advantage to 36-34.
Highland got a steal from Ashlyn Klucker in the final minute and the Bulldogs called time out to play for the last shot. The plan was to get Kronk free for a 3-pointer. She zipped past a screen with 9 seconds left, but stumbled to the court as the pass sailed out of bounds.
"We actually had exactly what we wanted," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "She was going to be open. We were going for the win down (by) two."
Civic Memorial sophomore Kelbie Zupan hit a foul shot with three ticks on the clock and Ellie Brown's half-court 3-point heave was off the mark.
"We just couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the second half when we needed to," Hamilton said.
The Civic Memorial program is in the process of returning to normalcy after longtime coach Jonathan Denney and assistant Julianne Green collectively decided to step down due to incidents during the State Farm Classic in Bloomington over the Christmas break.
"Coach Denney was a great coach and I respect these coaches, too," Tyus said. "(But) it's hard to replace a great coach like that."
Added Hall, "It's been a couple weeks and getting back into a rhythm is getting us back on track. We're still the same the team. Maybe we need to work on execution a little more. But we're getting where we want to be."
The Eagles are 5-0 under the new staff.