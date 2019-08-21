Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Patron of the Arts closing reception
The closing reception for this year's Patron of the Arts exhibit honoring Paulette Myers, professor emeritus of metalsmithing at SIU Edwardsville, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23, at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
See a retrospective of Myers' work, which also features the work of more than 35 of her former students.
For more information, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "A Night of the Blues with Popa Chubby" at 8 p.m. Aug. 23; and "The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion" runway show at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 24, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information, call 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.
Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy
The Edwardsville Police Deptartment is accepting applications for the fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy for those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens and the duties of law-enforcement officers.
The academy is a 10-week course that takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Sept. 12.
To enroll, visit cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th Annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, in Edwardsville.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.