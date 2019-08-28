Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Gypsy — Live & Back," a Special Olympics fundraising concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 30, and at 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 31.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 31, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.