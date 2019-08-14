EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance by the Steely Dan tribute band Brooklyn Charmers at 8 p.m. Aug. 16; and a $2 showing of the movie "City Slickers" at 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 17, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy
The Edwardsville Police Deptartment is accepting applications for the fall Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy for those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens and the duties of law-enforcement officers.
This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a “hands-on” learning environment.
The academy is a 10-week course that takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Sept. 12.
The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant.
To enroll, visit cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th Annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles.
Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are also all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.