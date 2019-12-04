EAC Holiday Show
The Edwardsville Arts Center Holiday Show is on display now through Dec. 28, at the EAC, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville (on the campus of Edwardsville High School).
For more information, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — the live play "A Christmas Story" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Performance at SIUE
A Season for the Child (SfC), the family-oriented live theater season sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friends of Theater and Dance (FOTAD), opens its 30th season at 2 p.m. Dec. 7, with "A Stageplay Holiday" in the Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
The production will be performed by StagePlay Learning, an Edwardsville company that specializes in interactive drama-based instruction through performances and workshops for young children.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will be sold in the lobby outside Dunham Hall Theater one hour before curtain time the day of the performance.