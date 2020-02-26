Edwardsville news and events for the week of Feb. 26

Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance of "Dueling Pianos — Back to the 80's" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; and performances by ELO tribute band Mr. Blue Sky at 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 29.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Performance at SIUE
A Season for the Child (SfC), the family-oriented live theater season sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friends of Theater and Dance (FOTAD), continues its 30th season at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, with its spring play "The Ever After" in the Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
The production will be performed by Curtain’s Up Theater Company, which is a non-profit organization that performs a wide variety of community theater in Madison County, primarily in Collinsville and Edwardsville.
"The Ever After" features a cheesy talk show host who invites traditional fairy tale characters to reconcile on live television after a 20-year estrangement. From Snow White and the Evil Queen to Cinderella and her middle-aged ugly stepsisters, this TV show parody asks the question, “Can’t we all just get along?”
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will be sold in the lobby outside Dunham Hall Theater one hour before curtain time the day of the performance.
SIUE CSPA Visit Day
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College Student Personnel Administration Program’s (CSPA) Visit Day will be at 8:15 a.m. March 6, in Evergreen Hall on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
The full-day event includes a continental breakfast, lunch, networking reception and graduate assistant interview fair. Attendees can speak with program faculty and current students, network with SIUE Student Affairs staff and interview for graduate assistantships with SIUE Student Affairs, as well as off-campus partner institutions.
To pre-register for the event, visit siue.edu/cspa-visit-day.
SIUE Friends of Art auction
The Friends of Art and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design will host their 43rd annual art auction at 7 p.m. March 20, in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
The 2020 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced art students. A silent auction with a cash and carry area will also be available. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art, foasiue.org or the Friends of Art Facebook page or e-mail friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.