Edwardsville news and events for the week of Jan. 29

SIUE’s Arts and Issues
An exquisite and alluring multimedia experience, featuring Southern Illinois University Edwardsville assistant professor of piano Angela Kim, will kick off the second half of SIUE’s Arts and Issues series for 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, in the Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
General admission is $20 for adults, $18 for SIUE staff, faculty, retirees and alumni, $15 for students and free for SIUE students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at artsandissues.com, by phone 1-866-698-4253 or at the Morris University Welcome Desk.
St. Andrew’s Book Fair
The Winter Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., in Edwardsville, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.
The book sale offers more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and priced to sell. Also available for sale are CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums.
For more information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a "Winter Concert Series" performance by the Zydeco Crawdaddys at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
MCHS Speaker Series
The 2020 Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series will kick off with "Elijah Lovejoy: Freedom’s Champion or Religious Fanatic?" at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
Stephen Hansen, emeritus dean and professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will explore the character and personality of Elijah Lovejoy and will also explore the events leading up to the fateful day in November 1837, when Lovejoy was killed by a mob in Alton.
All five programs in the speaker series have direct connections to Madison County’s history and all are available at no charge to attendees.
Leadership dinner and fundraiser
Award-winning radio host and bestselling author Diane Rehm will be the featured guest speaker for the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation’s fifth annual "Distinguished Leadership Dinner and Fundraiser" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
Tickets, which include dinner and a program, are $200 each and are available online at mjchf.org/rehm. For more information, visit mjchf.org or call 618-655-2881.