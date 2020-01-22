Edwardsville news and events for the week of Jan. 22

Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Dueling Pianos" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23; performances by the classic rock band Head East at 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25; and a $2 showing of the 1974 movie "The Longest Yard" at 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Family Game Night
The Benjamin Stephenson House will host a family Game Night on Jan. 25, at On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge Legion Post #199, 58 Ill. Route 157, in Edwardsville.
Bring your friends or family to this fundraiser and enjoy an evening of more than 100 board games, food and drinks.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets online and check-in with your name at the check-in table. Tickets will also be available for purchase on-site the day of the event. Adults are $10 and children from 3-12 are $7. Children 2 and under are free.
For more information, call 618-692-1818 or e-mail stephensonhouse1820@yahoo.com.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information about this and other support meetings in Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville and Belleville, call the NAMI office at 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.
SIUE’s Arts and Issues
An exquisite and alluring multimedia experience, featuring Southern Illinois University Edwardsville assistant professor of piano Angela Kim, will kick off the second half of SIUE’s Arts and Issues series for 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, in the Dunham Hall Theater on the SIUE campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
General admission is $20 for adults, $18 for SIUE staff, faculty, retirees and alumni, $15 for students and free for SIUE students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at artsandissues.com, by phone 1-866-698-4253 or at the Morris University Welcome Desk.
St. Andrew’s Book Fair
The Winter Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., in Edwardsville, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.
The book sale offers more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and priced to sell. Also available for sale are CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums.
For more information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.