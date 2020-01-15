Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Stuart to host Witness Slip Seminar
To promote local engagement in the legislative process, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Witness Slip Seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16, at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., in Edwardsville.
Witness slips are read into the official record during committee hearings to inform lawmakers if certain groups or individuals support or oppose certain bills. They are a vital part of the legislative process and can be filed electronically for any bill scheduled to be heard in a House committee.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "Chattahoochee: A Tribute to Alan Jackson" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; and "Mr. Mojo Risin' — The Celebration of The Doors" at 8 p.m. Jan. 18.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
St. Andrew’s Book Fair
The Winter Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., in Edwardsville, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.
For more information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.
MCHS Speaker Series
The 2020 Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series will kick off with "Elijah Lovejoy: Freedom’s Champion or Religious Fanatic?" at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
Stephen Hansen, emeritus dean and professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, will explore the character and personality of Elijah Lovejoy and will also explore the events leading up to the fateful day in November 1837, when Lovejoy was killed by a mob in Alton.
All five programs in the speaker series have direct connections to Madison County’s history and all are available at no charge to attendees.