EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville (on the campus of Edwardsville High School), for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
G.R.O.W. meeting
The next meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 9, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
The lesson for the evening will be "How Much Does That Interest Rate Matter," a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. Guests are welcome.
Also, remember to bring food or paper products to donate to the local food pantry.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — "The Edwardsville Community Symphony — Winter Concert Series" at 7 p.m. Jan. 10; "Chattahoochee: A Tribute to Alan Jackson" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; and "Mr. Mojo Risin' — The Celebration of The Doors" at 8 p.m. Jan. 18.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.