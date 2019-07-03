Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer "Yoga in the Park," free yoga classes from 8 to 9 a.m. July 6, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
Summer senior citizen trips
The registration deadline is Aug. 2, for the next Edwardsville Parks Dept. trip for all seniors 55 and older.
On Aug. 22, join them as they explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens, in St. Louis. They will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $45 per person, which includes motorcoach, admission and tram tour.
To reserve your seat or for more information, call the parks office at 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Dept., 118 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.