Women's issues meeting
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Citizens’ Advisory Committee focused on women’s issues from 6 to 7 p.m. July 24, in the Mississippi/Illinois Room of the Morris University Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
All residents, Citizens’ Advisory Committee members and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to share their views and join the discussion regarding issues facing women locally and at the state level. The advisory meetings are free and open to the public.
Special Olympics fundraiser
The fundraiser "Tip-A-Cop" will be from 4 to 11 p.m. July 26, at Texas Roadhouse, 6640 Edwardsville Crossing Dr., in Edwardsville.
Local law enforcement will be helping serve guests throughout the evening. Ten percent of total food sales and 100 percent of all donations will benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. July 27, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include a $2 showing of the movie "How the West Was Won" at 7 p.m. July 30.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.