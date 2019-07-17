EAC Kids' Summer Art Classes
Let your child explore their creativity Kids' Summer Art Classes at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
Classes are open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, through July 25.
Experienced instructors will help kids learn the skills they need to express themselves using a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, fibers and more.
To sign up, visit edwardsvilleymca.com/childcare-camp/specialty-summer-camps/arts-humanities/.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 17, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include a performance by the alternative group 10,000 Maniacs at 8 p.m. July 18; "Greg Warren's Comedy Special Taping" at 7 and 9:15 p.m. July 20; and a $2 showing of the movie "The NeverEnding Story" at 7 p.m. July 23.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
SIUE Summer Theater Festival
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2019 Summer Theater Festival concludes with performances of Catherine Johnson’s “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, and at 2 p.m. July 21, in the Katherine Dunham Theater on campus, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
All tickets are general admission and are on sale now at $15 for adults (18 and older), $12 for seniors (65 and up), $12 for SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid school ID, and free admission for SIUE students with a valid summer ID.
To purchase tickets, visit the Theater and Dance Dept. box office located inside Katherine Dunham Hall, Room 1042b or charge by calling 618-650-2774 or 888-328-5168, ext. 2774.
For more information, e-mail theater-tickets@siue.edu.
Yoga in the Park
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will offer a free "Yoga in the Park" class from 8 to 9 a.m. July 20, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., in Edwardsville.
The class is open to all levels and is completely free. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.
For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7538.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 23, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information, call the NAMI office at 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.
Summer senior citizen trips
The registration deadline is Aug. 2, for the next Edwardsville Parks Dept. trip for all seniors 55 and older.
On Aug. 22, join them as they explore the Missouri Botanical Gardens, in St. Louis. They will have a private tram tour of the gardens. Lunch will be on your own at the Missouri Botanical Gardens. The cost is $45 per person, which includes motorcoach, admission and tram tour.
To reserve your seat or for more information, call the parks office at 618-692-7538.